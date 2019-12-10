SERVICES SCHEDULED
Myron "Butch" Harris, 75, Dec. 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Cherished Family Funeral Home.
Olga P. Jacobs, 99, Dec. 8. Rosary 6 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Francis Catholic Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14, St. Francis Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Cherished Family Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Stieber, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Rosary 9 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road; graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Jennie Vasquez Alvarez, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ted Donald Andrews, 88, Tehachapi, Dec. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kaleb Cole Barton, 16, Madera, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Robert B. Buechler, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Nelson Eddie Coble, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Barbara Davis, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Barbara Garman, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Daniel Charles Gunter, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roman Reyes Lopez, 62, Shafter, Dec. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham - Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Patrick Evan McGhee, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Janet Louise Walsh, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Helen Melinda Watkins, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
James White, 70, Taft, Dec. 13. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
William Glen Berkshire, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Neptune Society.
Anna Louise Woodall-Seward, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
