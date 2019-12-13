SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sybil Josephene Andreotti, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast, in the chapel.
Betty Jo Brown, 89, Dec. 10, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Basham Funeral Care; committal service to follow, 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Pauline "Oma" Edwards, 94, Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest. GreenlawnM-C.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Connie Arambula, 68, Dec. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Gabrielle Faith Arroyo, 24, Dec. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Norene Elder, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Ignacio Ocampo Garcia, 73, Dec. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Ernest Gutierrez, 90, Delano, Dec. 11. Delano Mortuary.
Sheila Kelley, 70, Dec. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Samuel Jaquez, 78, Dec. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Remedios Patoc Ramos, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Carlene Rexroth, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Silvia C. Salazar, 65, Shafter, Dec. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham - Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Maria de los Angeles Corral De Soto, 65, Wasco, Dec. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.