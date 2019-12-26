SERVICES PENDING
Javier Negrete Elias, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Kristofer Miranda Herrera, 26, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Helen Louise Kiser, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Harold W. Meek, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Home.
Matthew Reed, 5, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Salazar, 36, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Harold Tucker, 97, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
James Van Stedum, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Neptune Society of Central California.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
