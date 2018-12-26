SERVICES SCHEDULED
Raymond Mondragon, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Dec. 27, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Interment to follow, Greenlawn Cemetery. Basham-Hopson Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Vivian Loretta Apalatea, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Richard Lawrence Banducci, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Roberto Chocoteco, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Roberto Gil Felix, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Bracamonte Frias, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Andres Gallardo Guerrero, 7, Arvin, Dec. 22, in Juarez, Mexico. Basham Funeral Care.
Emiliana Hernandez, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcia Laverne Hurtt, 83, Mountain Mesa, CA, Dec. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Shirley Ann Johnson, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Charles Colette Kraft, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paige Lynn Lanquist, 3, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carolyn Lake Lynn, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Harold U. Marlow, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Emily Elene Moreno, 17, Arvin, Dec. 22, in Juarez, Mexico. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Dee Musick, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patsy Louise O’Neal, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank John Petrini, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Richard Robles, 27, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Estephani Escareno Roman, 24, Shafter, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnny Lee Thomasson, 61, Arvin, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Shelby Jean Welch, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Johnathan P. Wright, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Pao Hua Wu, 97, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
