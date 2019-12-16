SERVICES SCHEDULED
Willa Mae Elrich, 92, Dec. 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Dec. 20, Rosedale Bible Church, 16000 Rosedale Highway. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Antonio “Tony” Frausto Jr., 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 19, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Rosary and Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 20, St. Francis Catholic Church, 900 H St. greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
Daniel Arturo Gil, 30, Dec. 12, in Bakersfield. Visitation 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Dec. 19, St. Joseph Catholic Church. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Angela M. Aragon, 64, Yucca Valley, CA, Dec. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Steven Cates, 56, Dec. 13, in Shafter. Basham Funeral Care.
Celida G. Correa, 51, Pixley, CA, Dec. 12. Delano Mortuary.
Jose Arturo Garcia, 24, Dec. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Thelma Louise Hedstrom, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Debra Jean Hinkle, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Patricia Louise Jackson, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Pamela Marileine Kyle, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
James Murray, 71, Dec. 13, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Lavoie, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Peggy Lippert, 94, Dec. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Gene Luttrell, 81, Dec. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Barbara Pezze, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jean Piercy, 88, Woody, CA, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Daniel Rodriguez, 19, Shafter, Dec. 15, in Texoma, TX. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Diane Rodriguez, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Kelley L. Coffee, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
