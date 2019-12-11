SERVICES SCHEDULED
Olga Priscilla Jacobs, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Rosary 6 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H St. Mass of Christian burial 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
SERVICES PENDING
Paulina Nacua Abitago, 86, Delano, Dec. 8. Delano Mortuary.
Irene B. Armstrong, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Betty Jo Brown, 89, Dec. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Vernon Wayne Brown, 72, Dec. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Aurora Luna Carrillo, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ruben Sanchez Chavez, 72, Delano, Dec. 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
John Fred Evans Jr., 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Edith Haines, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Christopher Hurt Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Esther Kantola, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Martin, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Erbie Wayne Patterson, 86, Dec. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
James White, 70, Taft, Dec. 3. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Phillip Willis, 65, Dec. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
William Arthur Winter, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
