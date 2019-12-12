SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sybil Josephene Andreotti, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast, in the chapel.
Olga Priscilla Jacobs, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Rosary 6 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H St. Mass of Christian burial 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
Linda Reed, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Service 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14, Church On The Way Ministries, 2100 N. Chester Ave.
Ruby Ilene Burden, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nelson Eddie Coble, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Fatai Lomelo Eke, 23, Bakersfield, Dec. 4, in TX. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Shirley Paulette Harmon, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gary Ray Sr., 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Teodoro Lopez Wences, 48, Dec. 9, in Shafter. Basham - Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Donald F. Brown, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
