SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harvey Samuel Brockmeyer, 102, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Service 3 p.m. Dec. 6, First Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway.
Charles “Bud” Wesley Burkely, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 6, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Virginia L. Rorick, 99, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7, Peters Funeral Home Wasco. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 8, Grace Community Church Wasco. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
SERVICES PENDING
Jamie Almaraz, 25, Shafter, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Mary Attaway, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Baylor, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Tammie Lonell Bruce, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
William Edward Burgin Jr., 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lucy Contreras, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose A. Del Toro, 44, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alfredo Garcia Jr., 7, Arvin, Dec. 2, in San Francisco. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Araceli Garcia de Macias, 44, Bakersfield, Nov 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Beverly E. Haselden, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Arthur Howe Hostmyer, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Glennadine Elaine Johnson-Wade, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Randall James Millikin, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Margaret Oakes, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juanita Cora Perry, 86, Taft, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bruce Nixon Riches, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Henry Earl Shockley, 88, Caliente, Nov. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Chad Edmond Sorrell, 31, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Lillian Lee Thornhill, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Francine C. Tush, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jerald Ray Webb, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mellie Weymouth, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
William R. York, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Neptune Society.
Neva Marie Yribarren, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
