Funeral services for Dec. 9, 2022

Kevin Anthony Reimer, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Visitation will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter on Dec. 11, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., graveside service will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Dec. 12, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with memorial service to follow at Rosedale Bible Church at 11:00 a.m.; Peters Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Cecilio, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Monarch Life Stories.
Celia Rosales Cortes, 67. Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary A. Lozano, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Penny Elaine Lyles, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Mary Christine McIntire, 68, Coalinga, Dec. 2. Monarch Life Stories.
Tony Webb, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
