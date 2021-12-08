You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Dec. 9, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Claudis Ray Brown, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

L.H. Collier, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Thomas Dale Dollar, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Basham Funeral Care.

Raul Eroncio Dominguez, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Maria Del Socorro Rodriguez Esparza, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.

Jose Socorro Fonseca, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.

Alfonso Abarca Gaspar, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Basham Funeral Care.

Fedricia India-Maria Harrison, 40, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.

Sandra Lynn Johnson, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Basham Funeral Care.

Victoria Gayle Mahan, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Basham Funeral Care.

D.C. Mayfield, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Basham Funeral Care.

Kenneth Emery Mundt, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.

Lan Thi Pham 84, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Paul Walter Powell, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Basham Funeral Care.

Randy Jefferey Radanovich, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Angela Gail Rogers, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.

Teresa (Terry) Sanchez, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.

Eunice Faye Weller, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

