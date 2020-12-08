SERVICES PENDING
Larry Aguilar, 57, Arvin, Dec. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Donna Rae Aichele, 47, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Armond Elliot Benson, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Monica Genell Brown, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Michael Collins Jr, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Roger Alfred Cormier, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Linda Ann Dieter, 79, Wasco, Dec. 6. Peters Funeral Home.
John Wayne Ellison, 57, Arvin, Dec. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Theodore "Ted" Flom III, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Erik Guerra, 26, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ted Jay Hall, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cornelia Garcia Limones, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Melquiades Lizarraga, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Javier Valencia Mireles, 55, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Walter Alvin Morgan, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Steven Ortiz, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Peter Everet Plumb, 64, Shafter, Nov. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Gene Reviea, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Mary Jimenez Salcido, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Victor Donato Garcia Sanchez, 54, Shafter, Dec. 6. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Juana Claudia Sanchez de Manzo, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ray Soto, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Theresa Versage, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Scott Martin Allen, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Edna Gayle Mills, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
