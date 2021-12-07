You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Dec. 8, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Polly Adair Morgantini, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Service 9:45 a.m., Dec. 10, St. Francis Church. Bakersfield Funeral Home.

SERVICES PENDING

Clara Yvonne Bennett, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Michael D. Fowler, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Manuela Zavala De Garcia, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Wallace John Gastreich, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Concepcion Gutierrez, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

David “Harry” Hosking, 86, Taft, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Melvin Perry Long Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Manuel Martin, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Richard Barritt Partain, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home.

Israel Pedroza, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Robert W. Rupert, 95, Wasco, Dec. 6. Peters Funeral Home.

Ricky Dean Sandlin, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Thal Saway, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Alejandra Sumale Sipague, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Kim Lelana Thompson, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

Leopolod Lopez Velasco Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Carola Orcutt Wallace, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

NO SERVICES

Virginia Kay Heath, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

