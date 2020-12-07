SERVICES PENDING
Belisario Aguilar, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rodolfo Ballesteros, 49, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory
Ruth N. Bautista, 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Howard Bennett, 81, Wofford Heights, Dec. 4 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Armando Chacon, 70, Shafter, Dec. 5 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Luz Cornejo, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 5.
Javier Cuellar, 63, Lancaster, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hector Dorado, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfonso Gomez Duran, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tommy Ruben Dunlap, 88, Wasco, Dec. 6 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Luis Alonsos Elias, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert L. Hall, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Betty Kirby, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Victor Manuel Zapata Lopez, 62, Earlimart, Dec. 2. Delano Mortuary.
David Lucero, 64, Shafter, Dec. 4 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Armando Chacon Madrid, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Mejia, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Pressley, 77. Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Merle Dean Rogers, 65, Shafter, Dec. 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Darrin D Sisemore, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ezequiel Solorzano, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Nancy Carol Stella, 91, Tehachapi, Dec. 5. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Mary Jane Taylor, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Cynthia Anne Torigiani, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
