Funeral services for Dec. 7, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Carmen Palomo Beadle, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jim Can, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Rosario Estrada, 88, Shafter, Dec. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Augustin Garay, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Emma Lee Gaynor, 70, Fresno, Dec. 3. Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel, Kingsburg.
Jodie Hayes, 96, Arvin, Dec. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Charles Henry, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Hope Kirk, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Lucy Lopez, 62, Arvin, Dec. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Isaias Manriquez, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Pablo Mojica, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Mauricio Moreno, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Nema Mundt, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Margaret Nash, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Gene Nixon, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kevin Anthony Reimer, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Silvestre Romero De Loya, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachel Anne Slape, 28, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary Jo Stallion, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
David Delmar Starr, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ernest Talley, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Glinda Wilson, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Alene Iola Dunwoody, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
