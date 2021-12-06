Funeral services for Dec. 7, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Waunita U. Adamson, 100, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frank Alvarez, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Guadalupe Covarrubias Arandas Bonilla, 28, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard D. Capaldi, 56, Bakersfield, Dec 4. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
William Steven Conard, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Philip M. Eisenhower, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Courtney Renee Franklin, 41, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lonnie Timothy Low, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Guadalupe Murillo, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deborah Ann Reed, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Joan Shannon, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Campos Soria, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bryan Mau Ramirez Sotelo, 26, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dolores J. Sublett, 77, Wasco, Dec. 5 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Eva Joyce Woods, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
