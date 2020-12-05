SERVICES SCHEDULED
Michael Anthony Gulotta, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Basham-Lara Funeral Care. Service 10 a.m. Dec. 12, Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Robert A. Smith, 87, Shafter, Dec 1. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside Service 10 a.m. Dec. 12, Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Elijah Adames, 12, Stanford, Nov. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Pauline Mendoza, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Mosqueda Gutierrez, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Lyons, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Maggie Rupert, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Alvarez Vargas, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Irma Tamayo Venegas, 69. McFarland, Dec. 4 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html