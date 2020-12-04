SERVICES SCHEDULED
Luther "Doyle" Gallagher, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Viewing 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
L Maxine Chesney, 87. Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Giovanni Mora Gonzalez, 38, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mark Steven Josue, 55, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Ledbetter, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Amy Ruth Lenz, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Reynaldo Viray Manasan, 76, Delano, Dec. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Barbara Ann Michael, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Gloria Salas, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charlotte Elaine Soto, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Marie Louise Sturdivant, 71, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eliza Tarlton, 4, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Loma Linda. Union Cemetery.
Farrow Tarlton, 2, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Loma Linda. Union Cemetery.
