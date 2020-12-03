SERVICES PENDING
Martina Quintano Alvarez, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Vicente Balbirona, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Paul Ferra, 74. Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patrick Finney, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Luther "Doyle" Gallagher, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Peters Funeral Home.
Pastor Michael Anthony Gulotta, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Knight, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 2, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Paul Llewellyn Leonard, 73, Bodfish, Nov. 29 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ricardo Lopez, Jr., 22, Shafter, Dec. 1 in Buttonwillow. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jeffery Mahan, 47, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Hazel Mitchell, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juan Moran, 47, Lamont, Dec. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Alan Robbin, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Tomas Rodriguez Ruiz, 54, Lamont, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Esteban Jr. Sanchez, 19, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ranjit Singh, 73, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Farrow Tarlton, 2, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Loma Linda. Union Cemetery.
Randall Lynn Turpin, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
