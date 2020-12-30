SERVICES PENDING
Manuel Acosta Jr., 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Larkie Barnett, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sally Bryant, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary.
William Taylor Burton, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Alberto Castillo Cerda, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tony John Cruz, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Manuel Elias, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lynda Sue Finch, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Mary Fotis, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Hector Guerena, 60, Wasco, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
William "Bill" Harrison, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Travis Ross Hart, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elna Virginia Leitritz, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Caren Elizabeth Preston, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Terry Jon Petris, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lucia Casillas de Ramos, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra Claudette Williamson, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Neptune Society of Central California.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html