 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Dec. 30, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Paul Valdez, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases