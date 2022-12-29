Funeral services for Dec. 30, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Paul Valdez, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.
SERVICES PENDING
Beverly Ann Akers, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Frederick Edwin Cremer III, 46, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Walter Elroy Downs Jr., 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Andrew Dyas, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Edward Frank Erlewine Jr., 91, Porterville, Dec. 21. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Farris, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Esteban Garza, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
William Randolph Gloshen, 70, The Woodlands, Texas, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Carmen Gonzalez Zavala, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry B. Hill, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alice Luera, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Robert Joseph Anthony Parrish, 80, Tehachapi, Dec. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alice Bertha Perkins, 97, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Amanda Nichole Smith, 39, Onyx, Dec. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Barbara Jean Walsh, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302.
