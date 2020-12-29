SERVICES PENDING
Ambrocio Balaan Abidayo, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Salvador Sanchez Hernandez, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Loyann Querin-Jones, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Carlos Lopez, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosie Crus Lopez, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Leonila Orona, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Louisa G. Rodriguez, 74, McFarland, Dec. 24. Delano Mortuary.
Juan Salinas, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Adolfo P. Sanchez, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Thomas William Smith, 23, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eduardo Rebollar Solorzano, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Rosa Delalu Solorzano, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Estelle Stephenson, 100, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ann Marie Walrond, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html