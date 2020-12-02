SERVICES PENDING
Rene Ambriz, 41, Delano, Nov. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Nicolae Bucur, 50, Tehachapi, Sept. 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Miguel Cerna III, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Charles O. Coodey, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Steve Long Crisp, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doris Ann Funston, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Maria Elena Gonzalez, 80, Wasco, Dec. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Marie I. Howard, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jacob Logan Donald Johnson, 27, Bakersfield. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Ronald James Knudson, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paul Llewellyn Leonard, 73, Bodfish, Calif., Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lawrence G. Marmolejo, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Jonathan Medina Martinez, 21, Arvin, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elaine Gail Ninberg, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Raul Nunez, 91, McFarland, Nov. 30. Delano Mortuary.
Robert A. Smith, 87, Shafter, Dec. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Beverly Ann Weisman, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Timothy Lester Wolterman, 68, 1Bakersfield, Nov. 29, www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Dedmon Eugene Wooldridge, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Des Hull, 99, Bakersfield Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
