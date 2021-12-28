Funeral services for Dec. 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Mary Minerva Arambula, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alicia Norma Beckner, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vicente Ray Chavez, 32, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Carrie Ann Cochran-Mcgee, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia De Santana, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Gloria Espinoza, 83, Lamont, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Delores Ann Gisinger, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Dawn Houghton, 50, Rosamond, Dec. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marilyn Ann Kaizer, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
David Lee Kates Sr, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jera Lee Kendrick, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gregory John Klimko, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Shirley A. Lewis, 86, Weldon, Dec. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lorena G. Linares, 52, Lost Hills, Dec. 27 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Raquel Garza Monsevais, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Monte J. Monson, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gary Smalley, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martha Ann Teeters. 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
