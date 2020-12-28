SERVICES PENDING
Norman Allens, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Walter Barnett, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Harold Bias, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Union Cemetery.
Ernest R. Brush, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gary Howard Hendrickson, 68, Taft, Dec. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carmen Hull, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ericka Johnson, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Thurman J. Keeter, 57, Wasco, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Billy C. Martin, 80. Shafter, Dec. 28 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Robert Hernandez Murillo, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Madeleine Jane Nobles, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Bharat Patel, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pedro Penaloza, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Cheryl Denise Rhodes, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Wesley Richard, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Francisco Rodriguez, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlene Vasquez, 54, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cathryn Williams, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Union Cemetery.
Paul Anthony Wittman, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pedro Padilla Zaragoza, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Randal Craig, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
