Funeral services for Dec. 28, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Vena Dona Balbaugh, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Dean Blattenberg, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rafael Garcia Chavez, 84, Arvin, Dec. 26. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maria Gomez Del Carmen, 63, Delano, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Luis Gonzalez Ybarra, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Ann Marie Heredia, 51, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Gregorio Hernandez, 97, Bakersfield Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Leonard Hernandez, 53, Norwalk, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathleen Maria Liebman, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sarah Elaina Marler, 16, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Martinez Robles, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Salvador Medina Perez, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Veleta Neal, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe "Lupe" Nunez Gomez, 39, Arvin, Dec. 12 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Stephen Peet, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Duke Perry, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Carlos Ramirez, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Myriam Rivas-Laguardia, 71, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gene Raymond Shugart, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Doris Louise Swartz, 92. Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pedro Villalobos Mejia, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Kim Volkmar, 68, Frazier Park, Oct. 10. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
George Matthew Wilkins II, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
