Funeral services for Dec. 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Adilene Anaya, 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Alan Baker, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rosalina Barban, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Thomas Burton, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Delores Ann Disinger, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Huguette Dobralski, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jack Allen Doty, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gary Dee Fenwick, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Nicholas Granger Findley, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Nelly Yonne Francechi, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Graham, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Keith Greene, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mateo Hernandez, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Elias Reyes Leal, 90, Arvin, Dec. 24 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Maria Lira, 73, Tehachapi, Dec. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lupe V. Lucero, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria Luera, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Zaida Maria Marquez, 78, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lucia Martinez Martinez, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Pierce John O’Leary, 85, Tehachapi, Dec. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Elizabeth Ann Petrie, 106, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Antonia Saludado Reading, 77, Earlimart, Dec. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Alejandro Cortez Rios, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gerry Rodriguez San Pedro, 73, Delano, Dec. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Adam Sanchez, 18, Wasco, Dec. 16 in McFarland. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Leora Elaine Schultz, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joe Lawrence Sparks, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charlie Theo Tiner, 94, Wasco, Dec. 26 in Shafter, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Nigel Uclaray, 39, Delano, Dec. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Veronica Vento, 41, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Kay Walsh, 85, Frazier Park, Oct. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Karen Kay Williams, 81, Tehachapi, Dec. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Linda S. Zumbro, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
