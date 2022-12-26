Funeral services for Dec. 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Theang Chim, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 1:39 am
Jose Campos Contreras, 74, Seagoville, Texas, Dec. 22 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Paz M. Ferrer, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nellie McCaslin, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Virginia Nixon, 94, Shafter, Dec. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Loretta J. Rogers, 92, Wasco, Dec. 22 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Frederick James West, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
