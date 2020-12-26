SERVICES PENDING
Ricardo Aguilar, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Aldape, 62, Shafter, Dec. 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Mary Lou Bethell, 91, Dec 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ocavio Gaitan, Sr., 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kenneth R. Jameson, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Jimenez, 67, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anastacio Montez, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Euverto Narvaez, 98, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Refugio Rodriguez, 84, Wasco, Dec. 25 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home.
Pedro Panalosa Sanchez, 65, Lamont, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaideep Singh, 36, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elsie Warren, 93, Shafter, Dec. 24 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
