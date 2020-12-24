SERVICES PENDING
Isabel Pre Baldelomar, 90, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Florencio Olvera Contreras, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alfreda "Freda" Cruchley, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
George Lee Grace, 66, Tehachapi, Dec. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Olga Mitre Healy, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roger Dean McMahan, 58, Bodfish, Dec. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Belva Alene Mitchell, 90, Delano, Dec. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Adeline Perales, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jennie Lorraine Perry, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Consuelo Rodriguez, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Earl Charles Welliver Jr., 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Samean Y, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Lana Joy McGinnis, 78, California City, Dec. 24. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
