Funeral services for Dec. 24, 2021

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.