SERVICES PENDING
Sandra C. Chavaria, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Deborah Ann Colbert, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Peters Funeral Home.
Esther Lopez Copado, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Maxine Betsy Cox, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Teofilo Farias Jr., 59, Shafter, Dec. 21 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Hipolito C. Garcia, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elaine Phyllis Hughes, 67, Pasadena, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alicia Pinon Lopez, 55, Wasco, Dec. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary De Luna, 79, Shafter, Dec. 22 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Isidro Medrano Munoz, 48, Wasco, Dec. 22 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Beverly Nickels, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Garza Saldivar, 71, Wasco, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Elena Sierra, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charles Francis Sullivan, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Debra J. Titsworth, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
NO SERVICES
George William Fant, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html