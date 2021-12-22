Funeral services for Dec. 23, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Erma Mae Carter, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Service on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
SERVICES PENDING
Gerardo Adriano Baccay, 81, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Ronald Lee Bane, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Heneraldo LaParra Bernardo, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guadalupe Chavez, 46, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Lynne Corn, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Glenn Houghton, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Philip Alexander Kountz, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gloria Longoria, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. in Arvin. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Irene Christine Mackey, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Pamela Kay Morrell, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
JoAnn Maryann Palakiko, 76, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gretchen Lucille Tremaine, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html