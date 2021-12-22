You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Dec. 23, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Erma Mae Carter, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Service on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast

SERVICES PENDING

Gerardo Adriano Baccay, 81, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.

Ronald Lee Bane, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Heneraldo LaParra Bernardo, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Guadalupe Chavez, 46, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mary Lynne Corn, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Glenn Houghton, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.

Philip Alexander Kountz, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Gloria Longoria, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. in Arvin. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Irene Christine Mackey, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Pamela Kay Morrell, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

JoAnn Maryann Palakiko, 76, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Gretchen Lucille Tremaine, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

