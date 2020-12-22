SERVICES PENDING
Anna Calvillo, 62, Lancaster, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfreda "Freda" Cruchley, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Historic Union Cemetery Funeral Home.
James Ray Glascock, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Genevieve Lois Gordon, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Harold E. Hurst, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Donald Barry Kohler, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Guadalupe Medrano Marquez, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frank Joseph McKenna, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Monserrata Medrano, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tamara Jean Miller, 47, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Raul Francisco Nunez, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Joseph O’Reilly, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bertha Paredes, 51, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Trinidad Perez, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Malkiat Singh, 82, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jezabel Soto, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Catalino Cerda Valadez, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Becki A. Whitson, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Geraldine Ann Wetterholm, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
