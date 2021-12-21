Funeral services for Dec. 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Timothy Dean Brazeal, 67, Tehachapi, Dec. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Randall Craig Dyer, 56, Kansas City, Dec. 10.
Josue Salazar Fernandez, 29, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Parkash Singh Gill, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rashpal Kaur Kalket, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rigoberto Ortiz Lizarraga, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cordelia Mayrant, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alejandro Lopez Monterroso, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Quiroga, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ernesto Cruz Taruc, 82, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Gilbert Richard Valenzuela III, 53, Pine Mountain Club, Dec. 13 in Valencia. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Anna M. Wilson, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Deborah Lee Cline, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
