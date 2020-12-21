SERVICES PENDING
Juan Cisneros Anda, 66. Lamont, Dec. 19. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
William John Anderson, 80, Tehachapi, Dec. 21. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Larry Franklin Bagley, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Stephanie Ann Biloskursky, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 29. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Donald Edward Boyd, Sr., 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Lee Brown, 75, Lake Isabella, Dec. 12. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Rizalino Camacho, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Joseph Faria, 42, Ridgecrest, Dec. 14. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Teofilo Farias, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Alan Foley, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. www.keepitsimplecremation.com,
Christopher Anthony Garrett, 40, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
George L. Gorospe, 63, Delano, Dec. 17. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Ethel Lue Johnson, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Beverly Ann Kittell, 67, California City, Dec. 13. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
David P Lage, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Mercedes Zavala Lazu, 80, Delano, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesse Macias Larroque, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clarence Hershell Longanecker, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Lydia G. Lopez, 71, Shafter, Dec. 20. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Anna Mayes, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Union Cemetery.
Linda Kathleen Miller, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Jimmy Michael Myers, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia Ann Rak, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Soledad Ramirez, 67, Gardena, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Delores Rios, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Esther Rodriguez, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Omar Rodriguez, Jr., 56, Shafter, Dec. 20 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Frank Saldivar, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Petronillo Sanchez, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Librado Reyes Soto, 86. Arvin, Dec. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Brandon Grey Swerdfeger, 26, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Anthony Wilkerson, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Ronald Keith Freeborn, 52, Buttonwillow, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html