Funeral services for Dec. 21, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Cynthia Alejandre, 55, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mary E. Collup, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2, Science Care.
Lalo Barraza Enriquez, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Jose Jesus Flores, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elaine Carol Geiser, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 19 in Missoula, Mont. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Sara Gonzalez, 54, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jane Handy, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Houghton, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Anna Gertrude Kremer, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Muriel Ina Marcum, 83, Hinkley, Dec. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jerry Elmer Marquez Sr., 78, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Mendez, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ramona Esparza Paleo, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald Keith Piercy Jr., 70. Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joyce Ann Preuitt, 85, Maricopa, Dec. 16. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Hubert Wendell Rabanal, 63, Delano, Dec. 17. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
