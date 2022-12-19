Funeral services for Dec. 20, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
David Wayne Chandler, 68, Inyokern, Dec. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
David Wayne Chandler, 68, Inyokern, Dec. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Germaine Thomas Clites, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Angela Cuellar, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Terry Eugene Coble, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Rigoberto Corbeil, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Rick Davis, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Chris Elwin Dietel, 66, Taft, Dec. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donna Mae Fowler, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Eugene Johnson, 46, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Steven Alan LeDoux, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Emma Jane Mooney, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jerry Lou Nichols, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Genevieve C Nottingham, 84, Woffard Heights, Dec. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jabier Ramirez, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jesus Jose Sepulveda, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Christine Suzanna Sanchez, 50, Rosamond, Dec. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rodolfo Torres, 58, Visalia, Dec. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Constanza Uribe, 68, Wasco, Dec. 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Paul Wozniak, 47, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html