SERVICES PENDING
Martha Lynn Adams, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Brown, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maude Freeman, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kenneth Wayne Hallman, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Karen Kendrick, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Janice Marie Mims-Cartwright, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Frank O’Neal, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
EC Rash Jr., 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 7 in Taft. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Leniel Thompson, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Terry D. Leach, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
