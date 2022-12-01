Funeral services for Dec. 2, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Tina Maire Baker, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Karen Lynn Brunson, 75, Tehachapi, Nov. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Elizabeth Contreras, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Jayden Campos Cota, infant, Shafter, Nov. 24 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Normalee Bethel Crissman, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ida M. Currington, 98, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Yolanda Gutierrez Duran, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manjit Singh Grewal, 64, Los Angeles, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesse Guerra, 68, Arvin, Nov. 27 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Barbara Louise Harper, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ronald LaRue Sr., 70, Wasco, Nov. 26. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Carolyn Lopez, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michele Erna Morrow, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robin Renee Neal, 64, Lamont, Nov. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joseph Anthony Orozco, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sherrill David Roberson, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Amuel Tony Severa, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sharon Solomon, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Ernest “Ernie” Lewis Wayne Talley, 71, Nov. 26. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Tyrone Dahleen Tucker, 58, Tehachapi, Nov. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Marjorie Jean Durham, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
