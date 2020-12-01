SERVICES PENDING
Jesus Aranda, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Otilia Benitez, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wendell Joel Bennett, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Gloria Broadbent, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Angelina Castro, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Samuel "Corky" Crawford, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Barbara Chrisman, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Miguel Rouchette Delgado, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Doyle Gallagher, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jeanne C. (Nugent) Garnett, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patsy Ruth Goodwin, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Reynaldo Hidalgo, 34, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Des Hull, 99, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jerry Long, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Ann Marie Peterson-Saslaw, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tyler Wayne Sherwood, 30, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Laura Lynn Sticht, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Richard Douglas Thompson, 82, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clarence Jefferson Wilson, Jr., 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Andrew Donley Apsit, 54, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
