SERVICES PENDING
Joseph Steve Briones, 18, Bakersfied, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Mario Fernando Giron Becerra, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Victor Vega Garcia, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Jared Lopez Hernandez, 1, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Hill, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Alan John Jensen, 83, Wasco, Dec. 14. Peters Funeral Home.
Pauline Johnson, 82, Shafter, Dec. 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Kathleen Sue Lacombe, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donald "Don" Morgantini, 65, Oceano, Dec. 12. Union Cemetery.
Floyd A. Petty Jr., 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
EC Rash Jr., 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 7 in Taft. Union Cemetery.
Blanca M. Rodriguez, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Esther Lucy Rodriguez, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Ruiz, 52, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Esther Lannie Smith, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Harvey Spurlock, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Daisy Nell Albitre, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Viola Dale Myers, 103, Shafter, Dec. 17. Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
