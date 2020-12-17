SERVICES PENDING
Moses Lerma Aguirre, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Josefina Robles Aragon, 86, Earlimart, Dec. 7. Delano Mortuary.
Marino Demetrio Escobar, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 17 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Maria Lourdes Franco, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Glenn James Gregory, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Linda Hill, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Felix Villanueva Juarez, 87, Shafter, Dec. 16. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Barbara Monroe, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald "Don" Morgantini, 65, Oceano, Dec. 12. Union Cemetery.
Maria Lidya Orosco, 71, Earlimart, Dec. 14. Delano Mortuary.
Jasil Ramces Padilla, 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Romero, 38, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Albert Spurlock, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
