Funeral services for Dec. 17, 2021

Terry Lee Bolt, 71, Havilah, Dec. 15. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Robert John Brennan, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Clarence E. Flippen, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carolyn Ann Kenney, 78, Tehachapi, Dec. 1 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Guillermo Llanos, 45, Frazier Park, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Norman David Maes, 87, Grover Beach, Dec. 8. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Mayie Maitia, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Lorenzo Morales,80, Earlimart, Dec. 13. Delano Mortuary.
Irma Gloria Noriega, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tina Parks, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Donn Quhn, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Jennifer Antonia Rios, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Gretchen Tremaine, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
