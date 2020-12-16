SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty Kirby, 92,Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Graveside Service at noon Friday, Dec. 18. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Pablo Appodaca Sr, 44, Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 13. Basham Funeral care.
Victor John Arriola, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
James William Barton Jr, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brandon Borden, 44, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Jose Maria Casas, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margaret Mary Crow, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dannie Lynn Garner, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jerill Vaughn Hansen, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Virginia Ann Lennemann, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Leonard Lomas, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Victor Eugene Maddox, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeanine Marie Mengel, 60, Frazier Park, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Takashi Ono, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Carolina Robledo, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Deborah Lynn Siracuse, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Walter "Wally" Still, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Jean Susan Strasser, 62, Bakersfield, Dec.14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Odilia Lopez Hernandez, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Kenneth E. Keagy, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margaret Karen Kingsbury, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html