Funeral services for Dec 16, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Douglas Born, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
SERVICES PENDING
Rigoberto Corbel, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
James Hugh Corgan, 63, Ridgecrest, Dec. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael Joseph Cortinez, 59, Rosamond, Dec. 3. Monarch Life Stories.
Armando Raul Cuen, 48, Delano, Nov. 29. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Carol Anne Geis, 77, Shafter, Dec. 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Korving Jr., 83, Tehachapi, Dec. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Epifania Ozuna, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Della Rea Ramirez, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Ramona Rocha, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Damon Dwight Ross, 44, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose De Jesus Cipres Zamudio, 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Monarch Life Stories.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
