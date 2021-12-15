Funeral services for Dec. 16, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Angel Avila, 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert John Brennen, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Avila Carrasco, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rodlofo De La Torre, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Carolyn Garza, 49, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Del Carmen Soto Martinez, 69, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry McNaughton, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Fidel Munoz Mendoza, 34, Arvin, Dec. 14 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Mario Albert Rodriguez, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Roscon, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin Marc Sotello, 32, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Renato A. Talactac, 77, Delano, Dec. 13. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
