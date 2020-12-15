SERVICES PENDING
Juan Ceja Cerda, 66, Delano, Dec. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Robert Donald Clark, 89, Delano, Dec. 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cecilio Elias De La Garza, 65, Bakersfield, Dec.13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bradley Frank, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cynthia Shante Garrett, 64, Visalia, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Delcie Lemsis, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Manuel Marquez, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stella L. Payne, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pasqual Perez, 92, Wasco, Dec. 14. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Ana E. Rodriguez Reyes, 58, Arvin, Dec. 11. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Richard Shelton, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rene Gonzalez Toliz, 63, Mexico, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Zayden Tovar, Infant, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Lynn Tucker, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jennifer Lanae Veith, 40, Bakersfield Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Viola M. White, 98, Bakersfield, Dec. 13, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Erasto Magdalena Zorilla, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Odilia Lopez Hernandez, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Betty Jane King, 95, Bakersfield Dec. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
