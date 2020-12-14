SERVICES SCHEDULED

Betty Kirby, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Graveside Service at noon Friday, Dec. 18. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.

Ruby Lee Witcher, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Graveside Service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Lori Family Mortuary.

SERVICES PENDING

Louis Agnetti, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.

Jaimie Singleton Brees, 39, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.

Thomas Carrasco, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.

Sandra Cooper, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.

LP Hubbard, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Basham Funeral Care.

Nancy Lopes, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.

Alicia Avila Martinez, 71, Wasco, Dec. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.

Josie R. Martinez, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

Lynn Sigrid Plotner, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joe Rodriguez Torres, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

NO SERVICES

Johanna Teresa Harris, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

Tom Raymond Rose, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

