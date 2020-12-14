SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty Kirby, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Graveside Service at noon Friday, Dec. 18. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Ruby Lee Witcher, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Graveside Service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Lori Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Louis Agnetti, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaimie Singleton Brees, 39, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Thomas Carrasco, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Cooper, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
LP Hubbard, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Lopes, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Alicia Avila Martinez, 71, Wasco, Dec. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Josie R. Martinez, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Lynn Sigrid Plotner, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joe Rodriguez Torres, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Johanna Teresa Harris, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Tom Raymond Rose, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
