Funeral services for Dec. 14, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Gina Jean Andino, 49, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Kimberly Diane Blankenship, 42, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Phillip Brown, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Lou E. Garner, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

James A. Graham, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

Alma Ines, 76, Delano, Dec. 12. Delano Mortuary.

Oscar Emmanuel Luna, 22, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Rodolfo Uirostegui Roman, 88, Dec. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Charlie Daisy Serna, 22, Taft, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Richard Peter Thiel, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

