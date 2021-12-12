Funeral services for Dec. 13, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Andrea L. Turnipseed, 59, Salinas, Dec. 2. Rosary, 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m., Dec. 20, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at North Kern Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
